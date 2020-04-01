Republicans support waiving unemployment waiting period

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they support temporarily waiving a one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits as part of a state aid package in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Wednesday criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration for not releasing more information about COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin, including how many are hospitalized.

The Legislature is working on an aid package that would supplement the federal stimulus that is bringing about $2.3 billion to Wisconsin.

Vos says he expects the Legislature to meet soon to vote on the bill.