Packers launching 10-part documentary series on the team’s 100 year history

The Green Bay Packers are launching a 10-part documentary series celebrating a century of Packers football entitled, Legacy: 100 Seasons of the Green Bay Packers, presented by Associated Bank.

Each episode of Legacy will focus on a different decade in the teams history and will be between one and two hours in length.

The first film, 1919-1929, will be available Thursday, April 2, starting at 7 p.m. CDT at packers.com/legacy.

In addition to every episode being available to watch on on the teams website, you will also be able to watch the shows in their entirety on the the Packers official Facebook and YouTube accounts as well.

Although regardless of where you watch,every episode will still be debuting at 7 p.m. CDT every Thursday night, with the only exception will be the week of April 19. That week's episode will air Wednesday, April 22 at 7 P.M. due to the NFL Draft.

The team is also encouraging fans to attend the virtual viewing party each week and to join in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #PackersLegacy.

Fans watching the documentary also are encouraged to take part in weekly history quizzes, with one lucky winner each week receiving a box set of Legacy on Blu-ray. The quizzes will be available at packers.com/legacy.

Legacy features neverbefore-seen footage and brand-new interviews with current and former players, coaches, staff and community members. It tells the story of the Packers from the very beginning through the team’s centennial season.