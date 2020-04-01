Milder weather developing

Today: Some clouds in the eastern half of the area early, then some breaks of sun.

High: 47 Wind: Becoming SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the western half of the area.

Low: 33 Wind: SE around 5

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a shower in the west (west of Marathon county).

High: 54 Wind: SE 10-15

Today will be a little warmer than yesterday and tomorrow will be a little warmer yet. Slowly, Spring is arriving. Some April showers will affect the area as well, but there will be more dry days than wet ones through the weekend.

Clouds will linger in the eastern half of the area (mainly east of Wausau) through the morning hours today, otherwise we should see some sun breaking out a bit more than yesterday and that will make it feel nicer. High temps should reach the mid to upper 40s. Winds will turn to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. A cold front approaching from the west will bring a slight chance of showers later tonight and again on Thursday, but mainly in the western part of the area (west of Marathon county). Otherwise we will have partly or mostly cloudy skies and high temps in the 50s on Thursday.

Friday will be another mild day with highs in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies. The cold front approaching from the west will finally make its move through the area on Friday evening. Our chance of showers will increase in the afternoon with the main threat of rain after dark when there could be up to a quarter inch of rain in spots.

After the front moves through, it looks like a pleasant weekend ahead. Some clouds will be around early Saturday, then we should have a good amount of sun in the afternoon and highs in the low 50s. For Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds will develop and the mercury should rise into the mid 50s.

Early next week the temps will remain mild, possibly getting into the 60s, but there is also a chance of rain on both Monday and Tuesday

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 1-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - A powerful spring storm produced 34 inches of snow at Rye CO, 22 inches at Timpas OK, 19 inches at Sharon Springs KS, and up to 35 inches in New Mexico. Severe thunderstorms associated with the same storm spawned a tornado which caused 2.5 million dollars damage at East Mountain TX. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)