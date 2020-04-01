Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Retail theft

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers releases a picture of a theft suspect from the Rib Mountain WalMart.

Security workers say the man stole several items - including a knife.

"They tried to stop him but he rode off on a black and red bike," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Sam Wellhoefer says.

Investigators say the suspect is a slender 6'3" male in his late 30's.

If you have any information on this crime contact Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.