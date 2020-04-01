Lawn and Landscape update (part 2)

Thank you for taking a look at my Lawn and Landscape Blog, second edition!

You can access my first blog post here: https://waow.com/2020/03/23/lawn-and-landscape-update/

As I mentioned previously, prior to my current career in meteorology I worked as a Landscape Designer for about 10 years in Ohio, after obtaining a B.S. Degree in Landscape Horticulture from Michigan State University. While I no longer do any design work, I still enjoy the lawn and landscape tasks at my home, as well as provide advice to others at times. I admit that I am not an expert on lawns, but have years of experience maintaining my lawn that is about 13,000 square feet.

So on to the second edition!

In this post I want to discuss early-season lawn ideas, as well as some topics related to trimming trees and shrubs.

In the first blog post I mentioned assessing the lawn as the growing season is beginning, especially noting areas of damage from field voles or mice.

Regardless of whether there is any animal damage, every lawn will be matted and compacted from the winter snow cover, and so at the start of the new season every lawn should be raked, whether by hand or mechanically. It is best to rake the lawn before much growth begins. The raking is made easier if the lawn is short. It is always a good idea to cut the lawn progressively shorter during the fall, which will minimize matting during the winter, as well as allow spring sunlight to more thoroughly penetrate the ground. I usually mow my lawn down to around 2” or so before winter.

The lawn raking can also be done mechanically. Check with lawn care providers for services offered and prices. Due to the size of my lawn I have had mechanical raking done, and it is effective. One word of caution: while it is good to rake the lawn before spring growth begins, mechanical raking should be done after the ground dries and firms some to avoid leaving tracks and ruts in the lawn from the equipment.

Some lawns may also benefit from aeration, the process by which small plugs of soil are removed from the lawn. This helps to reduce soil compaction, and allows for better exchange of gasses and penetration of water. Aeration is typically done during the spring or fall. I had good results from aeration during the fall.

In an upcoming blog I will discuss lawn fertilizing and weed/insect control.

Topic number two in this blog is early-season tree and shrub trimming.

In the first blog post I mentioned checking trees and shrubs for winter feeding damage by deer, rabbits and mice.

There are shrubs in the yard that had animal foraging damage on branches above the levels of the snow. One in my yard is shown below. I will use the “thumb-scratching” technique mentioned in the previous blog to check the viability of the damaged branches. Those that have been girdled should be trimmed to the next nearest branch or active bud.

Purple-leaf sand cherry shrub damaged by winter animal foraging

I will devote more time in subsequent blogs to review tree and shrub trimming or pruning in general. One thing that can be done early in the spring is to trim (usually smaller-sized) flowering shrubs, which will encourage a more vigorous growth and flowering. This is especially true for shrubs that flower on the current-season growth, such as some varieties of spirea. This trimming can also be done at the end of the pervious growing season, as was done to the spirea shown below.

Spirea that were trimmed last fall

Early spring--below leaves sprout--is also a good time to determine the trimming needs of other shrubs. Pictured below is a lilac that has been growing for a while. The shrub has a number of older branches, as well as younger sprouts or canes. In upcoming blogs I will discuss pruning tactics for this.

Lilac

Finally, I want to mention a casualty of winter. The hawthorn tree shown below snapped after the first heavy snow last November. The tree was planted a few years ago, and was doing well. The last couple of years I noticed some woodpecker activity in the area of the trunk where the break occurred. My thinking is the woodpecker activity caused some weakening of the trunk, which then succumbed to the weight of the heavy snow on the tree.

Poor Mr. Hawthorn! Notice the animal foraging on the branches

If you have any questions/comments, please email me: mbreunling@waow.com