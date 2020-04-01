How Aspirus plans to flatten the curve during COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU (WAOW)- As COVID-19 continues to spread in Wisconsin, the big question is, are we nearing a peak in the pandemic?

Flattening the curve was the main topic of discussion at Aspirus Hospital on Wednesday and with that includes many elements to help stop the virus.

Aspirus health officials say based on several models, we might not know just how serious the situation is and whether "Safer at Home" is working until late April or May.

They say we will know the when we reached the curve of the peak when the need for ICU beds decreases.

The goal of flattening the curve is to keep cases of COVID-19 from over running area hospitals.

"If we don't flatten the curve or reduce spread by staying at home and using mitigation we could be quickly overwhelmed as a country and health care system," said Matt Heywood, President and CEO of Aspirus.

Some have raised concerns over not enough testsing being done.

Knowing who has been exposed to the virus could help lessen the spread which is something Aspirus is working on.

"Our testing needs to get done in a day it needs to be returned in a day and it needs to tell us who has been infected and how we can improve contact tracing," said Heywood. "Once we identify someone is sick who have been in contact with the faster we find that out the faster we can reduce the mitigation of the virus."

As far as keeping doctors safe they say they have staff assigned to take care of just the patients in the COVID-19 unit.

They say they are working on making their in house testing available soon.