GARDEN GOODIES: Maple syrup

Happy April! This is no joke, we started the month with a Garden Goodies segment on Wake Up Wisconsin! Justin Loew tapped some maple trees in his yard a few weeks ago and now it's time to taste the syrup!

Maple syrup is fairly easy to produce once you have identified the trees and have the tapping supplies. Justin used plastic bags to collect my syrup.

Depending upon the tree and the weather conditions you will probably have to empty your sap bags every other day.

One tree can produce close to a gallon per day if it is a good producing tree. After collecting the sap it should be boiled down into syrup within a few days so that it does not sit long enough to spoil.

Typically, it takes 30 to 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of syrup.

The sap is boiled down until it is 66% sugar, that is when it officially becomes maple syrup. Boiling it down farther will only result in the sugar crystalizing out of the liquid.

Wednesday we enjoyed the maple syrup on standard American pancakes with butter! Make it a great day, everyone!