Bridge Street Mission continues to provide free meals during pandemic

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Bridge Street Mission has provided free meals every weekday at noon to community members facing hardships and has no plan to stop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The faith based organization has been a part of the Wausau community for three years, helping community members struggling with addiction and facing financial hardship.

The Bridge Street Mission location is just one of their multiple facilities, including sober living spaces just blocks away from the Mission site.

Typically, the organization would provide a warm meal inside their location, but now is focused on. Instead, the organization is providing sack lunches to make sure everyone is safe while still adhering to social distancing.

"We just love our community, and there is a need. There's people hurting out there everyday - even before the virus," said Bridge Street Mission Chaplin Benjamin Paris.

It plans to continue because the need hasn't gone anywhere.

"Some people just need to make it to the next check and, in other cases, we have single moms or single fathers that are struggling to feed their children ... until they find the next resource to help them," said Paris.

Lunches are available for adults and children in need; they typically serve about 100 lunches every weekday.