Ascension adding two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- A week after launching drive-thru COVID-19 testing in central Wisconsin, Ascension Medical Group added to their locations providing the service Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Tomahawk and Woodruff sites will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Those who wish to be tested at drive-through locations must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group provider by appointment or virtually using Ascension Online Care, per the release.

Additionally, those interested in drive-through testing at these locations should contact their local Ascension Medical Group Clinic for appointment options.