Alcohol can now be part of to-go order in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A declaration from Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke temporary lifts a ban on drive-up alcohol sales in the city.

That means you can now order an alcoholic beverage with your to-go order. This comes after guidelines were released by the Department of Revenue in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

"The Department of Revenue guidelines say that alcohol beverages may be ordered on a carry out basis as long as it's done in face-to-face sales," Mayor Mielke said.

And any alcohol that is sold must be in it's original, sealed container or, in the case of breweries, a growler.