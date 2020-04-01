A mix of weather coming, but overall fairly nice

The new month is here and it seems to have brought some fairly nice weather with it! It will be tranquil Wednesday night with lows in the low 30s along with a few scattered clouds. Thursday looks partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be from the southeast around 5 mph Wednesday night increasing to 10 mph Thursday.

A front back in the Northern Plains will push moisture toward us gradually. As such a few spotty rain showers are possible Thursday night. The rain chances will be increasing dramatically Friday as the front pushes into Wisconsin. The most widespread rain is expected in the later afternoon and evening. Right now it appears that about .25 to .50 inch of rain may fall. Temperatures will still be mild Friday with lows around 41 and highs well into the 50s.

Cooler and drier air will work in for Saturday as skies clear off. Lows will be in the lower 30s with highs around 50 degrees. That is actually pretty close to normal. Sunday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

The next front will move in Sunday night providing a 40% chance of showers. Monday should be variably cloudy and warmer with highs around 60. An isolated shower is possible during the day, then the showers and thunderstorms will be more likely Monday night.

Tuesday will probably be our warmest day of the 7 day forecast with highs surging into the mid 60s! There could be some partial sunshine. However a strong cold front is projected to slide in late Tuesday causing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.

By next Wednesday it will be blustery and chilly with highs slipping back into the upper to mid 40s. There might be a few light rain and snow showers Wednesday evening.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 1-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1989 - Up to six inches of snow blanketed the Adirondacks of eastern New York State and the Saint Lawrence Valley of Vermont. Up to a foot of snow blanketed the Colorado Rockies. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in Texas, from southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana to southern Georgia, and from northern South Carolina to the Upper Ohio Valley during the day and evening. Thunderstorms spawned a tornado at Evergreen AL, and there were more than eighty reports of large hail and damaging winds. Thunderstorms produced baseball size hail north of Bastrop LA, and produced damaging winds which injured one person west of Meridian MS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)