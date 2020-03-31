WMC offers essay competition for local students

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Local students can cash in - literally - on their work-from-home days by writing essays to the tune of up to $500.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) is offering a chance for high school and middle school students across the state to win in their essay contest, "Business is a Force for Good."

The theme is what these students are seeing in their local towns, and businesses stepping up to help during widespread closures and the impacts caused by COVID-19.

Three $500 prizes are available for high school students, and four $250 prizes for middle school students.

If you or your student want to apply, you can find the rules and application here.