Wisconsin dairy farms feel the impact of COVID-19 restrictions

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dairy farmers in Wisconsin are the latest group to feel the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Market prices for our milk have declined substantially in the last week to two weeks," said dairy farmer James Juedes. "I mean to the tune of three to four dollars per hundredweight."

Juedes said half of the milk produced across the "country is run through the food service industry." With restaurants only able to utilize delivery and carry out, dairy sales are decreasing.

And this is just the latest blow to Wisconsin dairy farmers after years of low prices.

"The farms that are in business have pretty much used up all of their reserves already and didn't have time to build anything back up," Juedes said. "Now to go back into this again with no safety net is just going to be absolutely devastating."