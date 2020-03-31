Why our health departments aren’t providing specific locations of COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) -- Local health departments are not saying what towns or cities confirmed COVID-19 cases are coming from. While some residents want answers, health officials said they're worried about a possible backlash.

HIPPA does allow for healthcare providers to release names and locations to law enforcement, first responders and the health department. From there, it's the health department's choice to release more specific locations.

Clark County Health Educator Rebecca Greisen said, “Yes, some counties have disclosed the locations of their positive cases. However, in pretty much every instance, those towns or cities are much larger than the towns we have here in Clark County. For example, if one of our cases were to be in Willard, Longwood, or Humbird, that automatically narrows it down to less than 900 people—and several of these communities are very tight-knit; people know each other. That isn’t fair to the patient or person who has tested positive."

The Oneida County Health Officer cited possible backlash for patients.

"We have seen things on Facebook where people are yelling at other individuals, they are bullying them, because they think that they are the positive case," said Linda Conlan (Health Officer)."I think it is wrong for people to do that and we want to protect people's health information. "

