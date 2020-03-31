Turning warmer and more unsettled

Overall the weather will stay a bit cloudy the next several days but there will be a gradual warming trend as well. Lows Tuesday night should reach 29 degrees with light northeast to east winds. Wednesday may have a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will be from the southeast around 10 mph. A front parked west of Wisconsin will try to throw a little moisture at our area. This will lead to a small chance of spotty light rain and sprinkles later tomorrow into Thursday, especially in the west and northwest part of the News 9 viewing area. It will be mild Thursday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s.

A bigger surge of moisture will approach the area Friday. This should lead to scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon. It should turn into a widespread rain Friday night with about .25 to .50 inch amounts possible. The highs Friday should climb into the mid or upper 50s, feeling very spring-like. The rain in the region should end before daybreak Saturday.

Saturday itself will feature decreasing clouds with highs around 49 degrees. Overall the afternoon is looking pretty nice. Southerly winds will return Sunday pulling in warmer air. As such the highs could reach the mid 50s with partly sunny skies.

A front is projected to slide through Sunday night into early Monday and may trigger some scattered showers. Otherwise very mild air will be with us as highs surge to near 60 degrees Monday. There should be a mix of clouds and sun through the day.

By next Tuesday a new weather system will approach, bringing a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs could reach the low to mid 60s, which would be the warmest weather we have had so far this spring. It could stay unsettled right into the middle of next week.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:20 p.m., 31-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1890 - Saint Louis, MO, received 20 inches of snow in 24 hours. It was the worst snowstorm of record for the St Louis. (David Ludlum)

1954 - The temperature at Rio Grande City, TX, hit 108 degrees, which for thirty years was a U.S. record for the month of March. (The Weather Channel)