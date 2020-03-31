Titletown offering digital activities for community members

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the cancellation of in-person spring programming in the park, Titletown is introducing a variety of all-digital activities aimed at giving community members opportunities to connect, stay busy and have fun.

The programming is kicking off this week and will continue for the next eight weeks, depending on how state and federal social distancing recommendations evolve.

New digital resources and links will be posted daily for community members of all ages, from students trying to stay engaged with learning to athletes looking to stay active. Craft ideas, cocktail recipes and reading recommendations will be shared each week, and will remain available on-demand in the weeks to come on titletown.com/events/calendar.

These upcoming daily activities include:

Mondays: Reading Room

Tuesdays: Global Passport
Backyard Games

Wednesdays: Bookmark: Titletown's Article Club
Music + Movement

Thursdays: Art Cart
Mixology

Fridays: Let's Move
The Park Bench
Boredom Busters

Saturdays: Get Fit

Sundays: Science Sundays
Crafternoon

A full schedule and further details about ongoing digital events and programs are available at titletown.com/events/calendar.