The Grand Theater offers alternative entertainment amid shutdown

The Grand Theater is working to keep community members engaged in the arts via online entertainment while it is closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The Grand Theater is working on rescheduling the performances cancelled amid coronavirus concerns, and have announced new dates for several shows. They are finalizing the 2020-2021 Series, which features a variety of shows.

Also, The Grand is working to provide online content and events for at-home audiences to enjoy in the meantime.

"We are creating and sharing a great deal of content to help keep the community connected to the arts and hopefully take peoples’ minds off the news of the day for a bit," said Executive Director Sean Wright. "We also want to make sure we’re supporting some of our favorite artists who make The Grand so special."

The Grand recently announced a virtual happy hour concert series called "Quaran-Tunes," which will feature local and regional artists playing live-streamed concerts from their own homes.

The theater is also hosting musical watch parties on its Facebook page so that theater-fans can still experience the arts together.

The Grand has also been highlighting the work of local music and theater students by sharing videos in their Social Distance Spotlight series. The series features young musicians performing the pieces had planned on performing for live audiences this spring.

For more information and to stay informed, visit www.grandtheater.org and follow them on Facebook.