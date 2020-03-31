The faith-based community of Marshfield is supporting a volunteer-led “Hopeline”

The City of Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus is leading a charge with "all hands on deck" to help everyone feel safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those initiatives includes getting the faith-based community together to support a volunteer-led "Hopeline" of community members who will listen, offer support, and provide hope for those who need it.

"By working together we will be a stronger community and all of us will get through this," said City of Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus.

The faith-based group, along with the City of Marshfield's Communications Department assisting through the use of the Marshfield Media Access platforms, formed a Marshfield Community Hopeline equipped to point anyone to available local services, such as formal counseling, meal options, health care and other resources.

The Hopeline will be open 7 days a week with the following hours:

Monday through Friday, 9 am - 12 pm and 4 pm - 9pm

Saturdays 9 am - 1 pm

Sundays 1 pm - 5pm

You can call at 715-384-3188 or go online at www.mchopeline.org.

“Yes, there are limitations that we must abide by as we are not trained counselors, medical professionals, etc.” said Pastor Beth Zarnke of North Ridge Church.