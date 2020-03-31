School districts work to keep students fed

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Teachers, cooks, and bus drivers are all working together to make sure students have something to eat.

"What are we eating for breakfast? What's for dinner?"

Now that students are home from school, these questions seem to be driving parents up the wall. Some of those parents are working from home, unsure if they'll have the time to make something for their kids. Others may be worried that they can't afford those extra meals in the first place.

Now, local school districts are showing love the same way mom does: a good meal.

"Spring break is really when everything started, " said Stevens Point School District Transportation Manager Christian Budzinski. "That Thursday morning, I got a call at 9 a.m. saying 'let's see if we can get this done on the buses. how should we do it?'"

From there, the transportation department mapped out about 7,500 students, pinning bus stops in 47 different spots.

The Stevens Point School District served 26,000 meals last week, reaching as many people under the age of 18 as possible.

They're not alone. Medford dropped off more than 1,500 meals on Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, The Wausau School District will offer meals from 11-12:30 every weekday at Thomas Jefferson School.

"It's what keeps people going in uncertain times," said Budzinski, "saying hey I am doing my part"

Lori Epstein is the Food Service Manager for the Stevens Point School District. She said, "we can be hear doing what we do every day, just in a different way."

Budzinski said, "It's kind of like a healing thing for the group and literally the whole community. I think without that, it would be difficult to keep it all together."

Though social distancing and isolation have made it difficult, there is still a strong sense of community in Stevens Point.