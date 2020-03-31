River Flood Warning until TUE 8:30 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until TUE 8:30 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.
* At 4:10 AM Tuesday the flow was 33403 cfs.
* Flood stage is 30000 cfs.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river flow will continue to decrease, dropping below
flood stage by Monday.
* Impact…At 30000.0 cfs…Localized flooding occurs near Highway Z
and HH downstream of the dam.
