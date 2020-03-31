River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Wood County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1017.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 1017.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1017.4 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water
approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.
&&