River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Embarrass River near Embarrass.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 7.9 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 7.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of lowland and
agricultural land.
&&