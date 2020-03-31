News 9 Rewind: Ted Kennedy campaigns in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- 40 years ago then-presidential candidate Ted Kennedy stopped in Stevens Point as part of a two day campaign blitz.

He spoke at the UW-Stevens Point Berg Gymnasium, criticizing President Carter.

WAOW's Tom Robinson conducted a one-on-one interview with the U.S. Senator after the speech.

Kennedy later visited a local farm before departing central Wisconsin.

He lost the Wisconsin primary to President Carter the following day.