News 9 Rewind: Ted Kennedy campaigns in Stevens Point

5:23 pm

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- 40 years ago then-presidential candidate Ted Kennedy stopped in Stevens Point as part of a two day campaign blitz.

He spoke at the UW-Stevens Point Berg Gymnasium, criticizing President Carter.

WAOW's Tom Robinson conducted a one-on-one interview with the U.S. Senator after the speech.

Kennedy later visited a local farm before departing central Wisconsin.

He lost the Wisconsin primary to President Carter the following day.

Curtis Aderholdt

A WAOW photo journalist since December 2014.

