Marathon Co. reports fourth COVID-19 case

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- Marathon Co. is reporting the fourth case of COVID-19.

The health department says this person is not connected to the other three cases.

(WAOW) -- The Marathon County Public Health Department confirmed Monday that a third person in Marathon County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person, who is not a contact from either of the first two reported cases, is currently isolated at home, according to a press release..

"County health officials are working to determine how the person may have become infected and who the person has had contact with since becoming infected," per the release. Additionally, health department staff will be contacting individuals on Tuesday and Wednesday to gather more information and give advice to those who have been in contact with the person.

“We can’t contain the spread without the help of everyone. We need the community to help us help control the spread of COVID19,” said Judy Burrows, public information officer for the Marathon County Health Department.