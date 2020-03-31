Local school district offers ‘WiFi on Wheels’

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -- The Mosinee School District is rolling out 'WiFi on Wheels' Tuesday, bringing WiFi to all students across three district locations.

The school district is providing service every weekday to give equal access to the internet for all students via school buses.

Officials feel obligated to help students, whether it's from the classroom or not.

"An equitable service, an equal service to as many of our students as possible all over the district. We do believe that it is a requirement of ours and were thankful to the bus company for their work and their workers," said David Muñoz, superintendent of the Mosinee School District.

The locations around the district include Bergen Town Hall, the Knowlton Municipal Center and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Kronenwetter.

Students can simply drive up to one of the buses at any of the three locations, connect to WiFi using directions on the side of the bus and use the connection while remaining in their vehicle.

The Bergen and Knowlton locations have three sessions mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., afternoons from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and evenings 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Kronenwetter location will only have the morning and afternoon sessions.

The district plans to continue the service until the school closure concludes.

"We're going to monitor it but that's my intent: Go as long as we need to go with it for as long as the closure is out there," said Muñoz.

Each location will provide bag-lunches as well from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.