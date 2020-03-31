Gov. Evers requests federal disaster declaration

MADISON (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster declaration for the entire state of Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The response to this virus has required a tremendous response from the state and all of its communities that far exceeds the resources currently available to us,” Gov. Evers said. “By seeking this declaration, we are hopeful the state will be able to access critical programs that are needed to deal with the pandemic now, and with the recovery that will be taking place down the road.”

In the declaration, the governor is asking for public assistance, direct assistance, hazard mitigation and certain individual assistance programs like crisis counseling, community disaster loans and the disaster supplemental nutrition program.

Read the full letter by clicking HERE.