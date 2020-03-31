Fox Sports Wisconsin to air classic Brewers games

Missing baseball? So are we.

Luckily, Fox Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ have got your fix.

The network will begin airing classic Brewers games starting Thursday.

Here's the full schedule:

Thursday, Apr. 2 7:00 p.m. - 1987 Brewers at Orioles (Juan Nieves No-Hitter)

Monday, Apr. 6 7:00 p.m. - 1987 Brewers at White Sox (Brewers set A.L. record with 13th straight win to start a season)

Wednesday, Apr. 8 7:00 p.m. - 1982 California Angels at Brewers (1982 ALCS Game 3)

Friday, Apr. 10 7:00 p.m. - 1982 California Angels at Brewers (1982 ALCS Game 4)

Sunday, Apr. 12 6:00 p.m. - 1982 California Angels at Brewers (1982 ALCS Game 5)

Monday, Apr. 13 7:00 p.m. - 1982 Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals (1982 WS Game 1)

All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO.

These six games are the start of a larger series of classic games to be announced later.