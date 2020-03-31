Ford to make 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

(WKOW) -- As the country continues to face a shortage of medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, major corporations are stepping up to help.

Ford, one of the country's biggest automakers announced Monday it will be making 50,000 ventilators in 100 days. After that, it will continue to make 30,000 a month as needed.

"The Ford and GE Healthcare teams, working creatively and tirelessly, have found a way to be produce this vitally needed ventilator quickly and in meaningful numbers," Jim Hackett, Ford's president and CEO said.

500 paid volunteers at Ford's plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan will be making the ventilators. The design of the machine is expected to meet the needs of most COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure or difficulty breathing, which is a symptom of the virus.