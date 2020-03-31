Easter baskets help support local businesses

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Local businesses are teaming up to put together Easter baskets this spring.

The baskets include gifts from Little Oak Marketplace, Sweet Timber Maple Co., Janke Book Store, Studio 1989 Designs, Greenleaf Designs, The Bath Tramp, Sugar 'n Spice Cheesecakes LLC and Clay House/Pizza Kiln.

Amber Anderson, owner of Little Oak Marketplace, thought it would be a good way to give local businesses support right now, while also putting a smile on faces.

"We're able to support eight local businesses by purchasing any of these baskets. It's a really cool opportunity for the community to still be able to shop locally while still adhering to all the guidelines that are set out for us," Anderson said.

You can purchase a basket from Little Oak Marketplace and it will be shipped in time for Easter.