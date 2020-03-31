Clark County confirms fourth case of COVID-19

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Clark County officials have announced their fourth positive case of COVID-19 in the county, with each of the four cases having been in close contact with each other at some point.

Officials say all four individuals are currently quarantined and isolated at home.

In order to protect the identity of the patients, their names, locations, ages and genders will not be revealed, per Clark County Health Department guidelines.

There are currently four positive and seven pending COVID-19 cases in the county.