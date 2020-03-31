“A World of Hearts” encourages spreading positivity during COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU, WIS. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Boys & Girls Club is joining a nationwide movement known as "A World of Hearts" to bring some positivity and joy to the Wausau community.

To participate, all you have to do is cut out a heart and put them up in your windows for people to see. The goal is to have them hanging from windows in homes or businesses to bring smiles to people faces, and to show those who are on the front line that they're appreciated during this tough time.

"Those essential workers have to go into the office, into the hospital, and into the first responder companies everyday and do their work," Wausau Boys & Girls Club Communications Director Cassandra Ambrosius said. "We’re thinking of them and just hoping to be that one bright moment to bring a smile to their face.”

You're also encouraged to write messages on the hearts before you hang them up as well.

If you hang a heart up, you can share your picture here.