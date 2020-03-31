A few more clouds in the sky

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit cooler.

High: 45 Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Some clouds linger, otherwise quiet.

Low: 30 Wind: East-Northeast around 5

Wednesday: More clouds than sun with a small chance of showers late in the day.

High: 48 Wind: SE 5-10

More clouds will be moving in for today and we won't see a whole lot of sunshine for the rest of the work week, but temps will still be okay and not much rain will move through until Friday.

Partly or mostly cloudy skies will develop for this Tuesday. This, combined with a northeasterly wind flow will keep temps a little cooler than yesterday. Highs this afternoon will only reach the mid 40s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar, just a little milder with the mercury topping out in the upper 40s.

A cold front approaching from the west will bring a 30% chance of spotty showers late Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. That same cold front will be stalled just to our west on Thursday so once again there could be some widely scattered showers, mainly west of Marathon county. Highs on Thursday will be a bit milder, in the low to mid 50s.

The cold front will finally make its move through Northcentral Wisconsin on Friday. Rain will be likely during the afternoon and evening hours and a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well with high temps rising into the mid 50s.

Temps will be a little cooler after the front moves through. On Saturday the mercury will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s, but that is still nice for this time of year. There should be a lot more sunshine developing on Saturday as well. We will start out with some sunshine on Sunday, then the clouds will increase and we could get into a more wet weather pattern again early next week. It might be damp at times, but temps will still be above normal.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 31-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1973 - A devastating tornado took a nearly continuous 75 mile path through north central Georgia causing more than 113 million dollars damage, the highest total of record for a natural disaster in the state. (The Weather Channel)