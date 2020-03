(WQOW) - Absentee ballot requests have shattered previous spring election records.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, more than 883,000 absentee ballots have been requested. The previous record was 249,000.

Monday is the last day to request a ballot online, but you can still request an absentee ballot at your municipal clerk's office through April 5.

You can find more information on voting absentee here.