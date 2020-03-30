What is community spread? Area health experts answer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Community spread was reported in Oneida and Marathon counties over the weekend, but what does that mean?

"Community spread is when there is no known source of the disease such as contact with a known infected person or travel from an area with a high number of cases," said Aspirus Family Practice Physician Krista Scharer.

Unlike southern parts of the state, like Milwaukee and Dane counties, Central and Northern Wisconsin have not seen a large number of cases.

However, community spread makes a spike more likely.

"Yes absolutely," said Scharer. "The number of cases is only going to grow because of community spread."

Oneida County Health Officer Linda Conlon, RN hopes people will take this news as another reason to social distance and limit close interaction with other people. "The people they are seeing may have COVID-19 and not even have the symptoms," said Conlon.

Schaer added, "Now that there is community spread in our communities we have to be even more strict about social distancing."

All summed up, community spread means that our health departments do not know where the virus is coming from and the people testing positive don't either.