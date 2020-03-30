Wausau veterans can sign up for free weekly meals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two local groups are joining forces, offering free meals to veterans.

The American Legion Post 10 and Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course will be delivering 2-person meals every Wednesday to 50 veterans in the immediate Wausau area.

If you're a veteran in the area, you can sign up by calling 715-509-1010 by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

"Hey what can we do?" said Thom Passow from the Wausau Ameican Legion. "We've got some time. we need to do something for veterans, basically because these veterans fought for us and they say now we are fighting for you. "

Passow said they hope to expand the number of meals in the future.