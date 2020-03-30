Wausau nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Mount View Care Center employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from North Central Health Care.

Per the release, the employee developed symptoms while at work on March 22 before being sent home to self-quarantine. Officials were informed on March 28 of the employee’s positive COVID-19 test result.

“The staff member is currently in isolation and receiving medical guidance. We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention,” said Michael Loy, CEO of NCHC. “We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread and working closely with our partners at the Marathon County Health Department. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are taking appropriate steps to contain the spread of illness.”

To prevent further spread of illness, North Central Health Care is implementing the following healthcare precautions: