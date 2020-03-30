Wausau nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

Wausau nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19New
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Mount View Care Center employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from North Central Health Care.
Per the release, the employee developed symptoms while at work on March 22 before being sent home to self-quarantine. Officials were informed on March 28 of the employee’s positive COVID-19 test result.
“The staff member is currently in isolation and receiving medical guidance. We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention,” said Michael Loy, CEO of NCHC. “We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread and working closely with our partners at the Marathon County Health Department. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are taking appropriate steps to contain the spread of illness.”
To prevent further spread of illness, North Central Health Care is implementing the following healthcare precautions:
- Personal protective face masks will be worn at all times by all employees within Restricted Areas of NCHC facilities which include nursing homes, behavioral health, crisis services and inpatient psychiatric hospital.
- All nursing home residents will wear a mask any time they exit their rooms.
- Measurement frequency of residents’ vital signs will be further increased.
- Cleaning frequency of high-touch surfaces will be further enhanced.
- All visitation will be further restricted at this time to include hospice visitation. Management will work with families individually on a case-by-case basis for special circumstances.