Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony rescheduled for July 2021

TOKYO (AP) -- The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in July, the same slot scheduled for this year's games.

Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place July 23, 2021. That is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year. The IOC and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled Olympics will start July 23, with the closing ceremony on Aug. 8. The Paralympics were rescheduled to Aug. 24-Sept. 5.