The Latest: EPA asking Americans to watch what they flush

WASHINGTON - The Environmental Protection Agency has a message for Americans - watch what you flush.

"Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging all Americans to only flush toilet paper," the agency says in a statement.

Americans are using far more disinfecting wipes in the coronavirus outbreak, the EPA noted, but disposing of them improperly threatens plumbing, sewer and septic systems.

EPA news statements on aspects of the pandemic shutting down economies and societies around the globe have been limited and include addressing the effectiveness of disinfectants.

The EPA says it's critical that the nation have "fully operational wastewater services" to contain the virus and protect against other health risks.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says America will be sending surplus equipment to European nations to help them combat the new coronavirus.

Trump says as U.S. companies ramp up production of ventilators, the U.S. will be able to send excess ventilators to Italy, France, Spain and other hard-hit countries when possible.

Trump, speaking at a coronavirus briefing in the White House Rose Garden, says he spoke with the Italian prime minister on Monday and that the U.S. will be sending about $100 million in medical and hospital items to Italy.

WASHINGTON - Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the U.S. has tested more than 1 million samples for the coronavirus - a number he says exceeds that of any other country.

It wasn't clear if that figure represented actual patients or samples processed. With a population of over 330 million, 1 million patients tested would represent about one-third of one percent of all Americans.

By comparison, South Korea has tested roughly twice as many people as a percentage of its population.

Public health experts have estimated the U.S. should be testing between 100,000 and 150,000 patients daily to track and contain the virus.

Azar said the U.S. is testing "nearly 100,000 samples per day."