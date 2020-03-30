State-by-state projection shows when Wisconsin will peak during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new analysis predicts Wisconsin will make it through the coronavirus pandemic without a shortage in hospital beds, if social distancing mandates are maintained.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation (IHME) released an interactive projection for every state.

That analysis found Wisconsin's peak resource use will come in 53 days, on May 22, as of Sunday. On Monday, the data changed, indicating the state would peak in 26 days, on April 26.

That indicates social distancing measures could work as intended to flatten the curve, if they stay in place and people continue to stay at home, as the governor ordered.

According to the projection, the U.S. is expected to reach peak resource use in just 15 days, on April 15, with a shortage of more than 61,000 hospital beds.

New York state is expected to be harder hit, peaking in nine days.