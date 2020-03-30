Shopping local amid COVID-19 restrictions

The Wausau River District is urging everyone to shop locally due the changing restrictions for businesses in response to COVID-19.

Wausau businesses in the Downtown and River West neighborhood have been adapting accordingly amid the virus. The businesses remain open despite the change of hours and delivery methods.

The Wausau River District has compiled a list of resources, current business listings, hours of operation, and delivery methods. You can visit WausauRiverDistrict.org for more information.

Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of the Wausau River District, explains, “It is critical that we support our locally owned businesses right now, as they are the backbone of the Wausau River District. When you shop locally, not only does more money stay in our local economy, but you are helping to support local employees and business owners who have been among those most financially affected by the pandemic.”

They are asking citizens to show local support by ordering take out or delivery from a restaurant, purchase a gift card now for use after the pandemic is over, shop online from a local retailer, and maintain monthly membership.