River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1054.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 1053.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:10 AM CDT Monday was 1054.1 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1053.0 feet, Widespread flooding in wooded land

adjacent to the river. Floodwaters approach homes in low-lying

areas on Park Drive west of Plover.

