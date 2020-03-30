River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Wood County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir.
* From this afternoon until further notice.
* At 1:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1017.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 1017.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 1:10 PM CDT Monday was 1017.1 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water
approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.
&&