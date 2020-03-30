River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir.

* From this afternoon until further notice.

* At 1:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1017.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 1017.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 1:10 PM CDT Monday was 1017.1 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water

approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.

