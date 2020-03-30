River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Embarrass River near Embarrass.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 8.2 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Water may approach structures near Sandy
Lane.
&&