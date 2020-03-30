River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Embarrass River near Embarrass.

* Until further notice.

* At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 8.2 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Water may approach structures near Sandy

Lane.

&&