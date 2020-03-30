River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Marathon County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wisconsin River below Wausau.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1168.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:10 AM CDT Monday was 1168.3 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.
&&