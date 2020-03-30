River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1168.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:10 AM CDT Monday was 1168.3 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an

apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC

Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes

along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

