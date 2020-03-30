Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup on Wood Co. highway

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on a Wood County highway, according to county sheriffs.

According to a press release, Wood County officials were notified of the incident occurring Monday at 10:14 a.m. on County Highway Y near the North Galvin Avenue intersection in Marshfield.

An initial investigation determined an eastbound pickup truck struck a man, whose name is being withheld at this time, while he was in the roadway, per the release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, it adds.

The crash remains under investigation, the release said; the cause is unknown at this time.