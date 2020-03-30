Packers, Bucks donate $37,500 to hunger relief efforts

The Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks are donating $37,500 to hunger relief efforts in the state, the organizations announced Monday.

The teams raised the money by selling limited edition "Go Pack Go" shirts during the Packers playoff run last year.

Half of the funds will go to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay, and half will go to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

The shirts, which sold for $19.95, were available for purchase during the Packers’ playoff run at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field and online at packersproshop.com.