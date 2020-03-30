One dead after vehicle catches fire in Waushara Co.

WAUSHARA COUNTY (WAOW) -- One person is dead after a vehicle caught on fire in Waushara County, a press release says.

Waushara County sheriffs received a call of a vehicle that was on fire at CTH K in Springwater at 2:34 Monday morning. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The Waushara County EMS, Saxeville Fire and Rescue, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, and Waushara County Medical Examiner all responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, per the release.