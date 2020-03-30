Nice to begin the work week

Today: Mostly cloudy early, then turning partly or mostly sunny during the afternoon.

High: 50 Wind: North 10-15

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frosty.

Low: 26 Wind: NE around 5

Tuesday: Variable clouds and seasonal.

High: 47 Wind: NE 5-10

The weather will be nicer to begin the week. Temperature should be at or a little above normal. The main chance of precipitation will develop later in the week.

This Monday will start out a bit grey but it will be dry. The sun should gradually break out later in the morning and continue to shine through the afternoon. With more sun in the sky, most areas will be warmer than yesterday, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. The north wind will be around 10 to 15 mph and this will keep a few spots in the far north a bit cooler with highs only reaching the low 40s. The weather will remain dry with variable clouds on Tuesday. With a northeast wind, high temps will be a little cooler, only reaching the 40s.

On Wednesday the clouds will increase once again as a cold front approaches from the west. The front will move close to our area then dissipate a bit. The front will likely not get a bigger push through our area until later Friday. Up until that point our chances of precipitation will be small, and mainly in the western part of the area (west of Marathon county). A few spotty showers could hit the western part of the area on both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs temps will be in the upper 40s on Wednesday and then warm into the 50s for Thursday.

A higher chance of rain will develop toward evening on Friday and there might even be a rumble of thunder. Before the front arrives on Friday, the mercury should reach the low 50s. After the front moves through we should see more sun on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday is looking dry for most of the day with high in the low 50s.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 30-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1977 - Hartford, CT, hit 87 degrees to establish a record for the month of March. (The Weather Channel)