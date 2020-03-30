Neighborhood surprises boy with birthday messages

MADISON, Wis (WKOW) -- A 7-year-old Madison boy got a big birthday surprise Sunday morning from his whole neighborhood.

Walter Bach couldn't have a birthday party because of gathering restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic, so everyone in his neighborhood put up signs in their windows and outside their homes, wishing him well.

He and his family rode around the neighborhood on bikes Sunday afternoon to see the surprise.

"I liked biking around the neighborhood with my dad, my mom and my brother," Walter said.

The family estimates there were around 80 signs put up for Walter around the neighborhood.

"Even in times of great suffering for some and great fear and anxiety, it just shows how some do care for one another. And that means a lot," said mom Jess Bach.

The family plans to video-chat with some extended family members and hopefully have a real party for Walter this summer