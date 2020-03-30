Mild & wet long range outlook

Can you believe we are heading into April already! Spring really picks up steam typically as we go through the month. Hopefully it won't be like recent Aprils with mega snowstorms deep into the month!

The latest 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center overall looks spring-like. For the period from April 7th to April 13th the CPC is calling for warmer than normal temperatures over about the the eastern two-thirds of the nation including Wisconsin. The chances of being warmer than normal is greatest from Texas to Florida. Meanwhile it could be cooler than normal in the western United States as well as much of Alaska.

As far as precipitation goes, the Climate Prediction Center is projecting above normal precipitation over most of the lower 48 states as well as Alaska. You don't often see that much of the nation under one category. Basically just southern Florida and southern Alaska are expecting drier than normal conditions in the period from April 7th to April 13th.

Well, if this forecast verifies it should make for very green and lush lawns by mid-April with the mild and wet conditions. Of course it would also make for wet and muddy gardens and fields. So there might be some concern of seeing the spring planting season delayed a bit.

Be sure to watch News 9 in coming days and weeks as we keep you ahead of the changing spring patterns!